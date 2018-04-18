Fergus Bisset and Jezz Ellwood debate on whether online tee booking companies are good for the game

Debate: Are Online Tee Booking Companies Good For Golf?

Fergus Bisset and Jezz Ellwood debate on whether online tee booking companies are good for the game

Fergus Bisset says -Yes

The world has changed. Thirty years ago, only a tiny percentage of the population was aware of, let alone using, the internet.

Banking was done in branches and holidays were booked at travel agents. Golf outings were organised directly, over the phone, with facilities.

Today, people expect everything to be possible via the net, and it pretty much is. From work to leisure, we plan and facilitate actions via the internet. It’s faster and more convenient and it offers us greater choice than before.

Golf can’t hide from these changes.

The industry must recognise the level and variety of opportunity each individual now has when it comes to filling their leisure time.

Golf clubs and facilities must strive to compete for a share. To succeed, golf must seem accessible, affordable and easily organised. Online tee-booking companies deliver this.

On an online booking site, an itinerant golfer can stipulate where they want to play, at what time, for how many and how much.

With a few clicks, they can have a round organised. It’s done in seconds.

If such planning involved phoning around various pro shops trying to find free slots and haggle on prices, how many would simply look towards a more convenient leisure activity?

Yes, online booking companies take a cut and the fee to clubs is reduced. But the clubs still get something and these sites undeniably get people onto the fairways.

If the club does a good job, they will be back. With luck, the odd one may even consider membership.

Online booking sites keep golf accessible to people in today’s ever-more-immediate world. Without them, golf would become increasingly irrelevant to the modern audience.