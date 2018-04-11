Patrick Reed Career Timeline – The Road To Masters Glory

Sunday's victory at Augusta marks the natural progression of a player who has excelled throughout his career. By Jack Howes

Patrick Reed Career Timeline – From Minor To Major

Patrick Reed raised a few eyebrows when he declared he was ‘one of the top five players in the world’ in 2014, despite having never even played in a major.

However, Sundays win has propelled him amongst the top golfers in the world. It marks the natural progression of a player who has excelled throughout his career.

At the age of sixteen, Reed showed his early promise, as he won the Junior Open Championship at Heswall Golf Club.

He furthered his amateur career during his years at College. After allegations of cheating and theft at the University of Georgia; as well as being arrested for underage drinking, Reed transferred to Augusta State University, where he excelled an amateur golfer.

He won the Jones Cup Invitational in 2010, a prestigious amateur tournament, which has also been won by fellow Major winner and current World No. 2, Justin Thomas.

Reed was equally instrumental in helping Augusta State achieve their two NCAA Division 1 men’s Golf Championships.

They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. Reed himself remained unbeaten with six wins from six matches.

After his successful amateur career, Reed turned professional when he was 20.

He had to wait over two years for his first victory where he defeated Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship.

Reed became just the fourth player to win three PGA tour events before his 24th birthday, after Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia.

In 2014 claimed the Humana Challenge, and then more significantly the WGC-Cadillac Championship, where he won $1.5 million.

He set an unprecedented achievement of being the first PGA tour golfer to have three wins before appearing at a major.