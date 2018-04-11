Patrick Reed Career Timeline – The Road To Masters Glory

Sunday's victory at Augusta marks the natural progression of a player who has excelled throughout his career. By Jack Howes
Patrick Reed Career Timeline – From Minor To Major
Patrick Reed raised a few eyebrows when he declared he was ‘one of the top five players in the world’ in 2014, despite having never even played in a major.
However, Sundays win has propelled him amongst the top golfers in the world. It marks the natural progression of a player who has excelled throughout his career.
At the age of sixteen, Reed showed his early promise, as he won the Junior Open Championship at Heswall Golf Club.
He furthered his amateur career during his years at College. After allegations of cheating and theft at the University of Georgia; as well as being arrested for underage drinking, Reed transferred to Augusta State University, where he excelled an amateur golfer.
He won the Jones Cup Invitational in 2010, a prestigious amateur tournament, which has also been won by fellow Major winner and current World No. 2, Justin Thomas.
Reed was equally instrumental in helping Augusta State achieve their two NCAA Division 1 men’s Golf Championships.
They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. Reed himself remained unbeaten with six wins from six matches.
After his successful amateur career, Reed turned professional when he was 20.
He had to wait over two years for his first victory where he defeated Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship.
Reed became just the fourth player to win three PGA tour events before his 24th birthday, after Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia.
In 2014 claimed the Humana Challenge, and then more significantly the WGC-Cadillac Championship, where he won $1.5 million.
He set an unprecedented achievement of being the first PGA tour golfer to have three wins before appearing at a major.
His excellent season earned him a place in the American Ryder Cup team in 2014. He remained unbeaten as USA’s top point scorer with 3.5 points. Despite Reed’s efforts, he finished on the losing team as Europe easily retained the Cup.
Controversy continued to follow Reed. He infamously shushed fans of team Europe during his singles victory against Henrik Stenson.
The American had two further steady seasons during 2015. He won the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, and had three further runner-up finishes.
Reed consolidated his status as a steady player on the PGA Tour, with a host of strong finishes the next year. He had two second placed finishes and eight top-10 placements. Significantly, he won the first FedEx playoff event at The Barclays.
The Victory at Bethpage Black was enough to gain Reed an automatic spot in the Ryder Cup Team for the following Autumn at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
Reed was once again the top point-scorer for his team with 3.5 points as USA regained the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. His stunning form in both his Ryder Cup appearances earned him the nickname ‘Captain America’.
After the high of the Ryder Cup, Reed struggled to maintain his form in 2017, as he went through the whole season without a win, missing six cuts in the process.
His best finish came at the final major of the year, the USPGA, where he finished second; two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas.
He bounced back this season in emphatic style, as he claimed his maiden major victory.
He described Augusta as ‘home’ having attended college just 3 miles away.
His win at Augusta means he now has a seat at the top table of golf. Having arguably won the most iconic tournament in golf, Reed will aiming to add to his Green Jacket in the near future.