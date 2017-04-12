The outspoken BBC commentator has faced criticism for comments made about Sergio Garcia's fiancé at Augusta
Peter Alliss Embroiled In Masters Controversy
As Sergio Garcia was celebrating his Masters winning putt, BBC commentator Peter Alliss found himself embroiled in another controversy.
With Garcia’s fiancé Angela Akins seen in shot as Garcia celebrated, the 86-year-old could be heard saying Akins had “the shortest skirt on the campus.”
The BBC released a short statement outlining that Alliss wasn’t aware at the time that his microphone was live.
“While believing he was off air, Peter made a lighthearted remark which he now knows was inappropriate,” said a BBC spokesperson.
It’s not the first time the outspoken commentator has been heard to make controversial remarks about women.
At the 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrew, where Zach Johnson won in a playoff, the BBC were forced to apologise after Alliss commented on Johnson’s wife Kim Barclay, saying “She is probably thinking – ‘if this goes in I get a new kitchen’.”
He was also criticised that week for comments about Paul Dunne liking older women after the Irishman was seen hugging his Mother.
In the lead up to the 2017 Masters in an interview with Newsweek, Alliss was asked about his thoughts about women in sport and replied with these frighteningly no-holds-barred comments:
“No matter how you wrap it up, women will never be able to do things that men can do.”
“If we want to be equal, are you going to get a woman fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world in boxing?”
“I think women are more delicate than men. I like holding chairs for women. I enjoy the company of women. I don’t want to be bullied by them. I don’t care for macho women, I don’t care for them very much. And yet they’re prevalent today, and very prevalent in some cases. And very forward.”
With Alliss becoming the BBC’s lead commentator in 1978, at least two generations have grown up with his tones but the man known as the ‘Voice of Golf’ has built up a track record of controversial comments in recent years.
Whether you love the him or not, in this day and age, his comments are outdated, offensive and should not be blighting the BBC’s coverage as the UK’s only terrestrial golf broadcaster.
Only time will tell whether he continues in his role, with the BBC’s next golf coverage coming at Wentworth next month for the BMW PGA Championship.