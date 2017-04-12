The outspoken BBC commentator has faced criticism for comments made about Sergio Garcia's fiancé at Augusta



Peter Alliss Embroiled In Masters Controversy

As Sergio Garcia was celebrating his Masters winning putt, BBC commentator Peter Alliss found himself embroiled in another controversy.

With Garcia’s fiancé Angela Akins seen in shot as Garcia celebrated, the 86-year-old could be heard saying Akins had “the shortest skirt on the campus.”

The BBC released a short statement outlining that Alliss wasn’t aware at the time that his microphone was live.

“While believing he was off air, Peter made a lighthearted remark which he now knows was inappropriate,” said a BBC spokesperson.

It’s not the first time the outspoken commentator has been heard to make controversial remarks about women.

At the 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrew, where Zach Johnson won in a playoff, the BBC were forced to apologise after Alliss commented on Johnson’s wife Kim Barclay, saying “She is probably thinking – ‘if this goes in I get a new kitchen’.”

He was also criticised that week for comments about Paul Dunne liking older women after the Irishman was seen hugging his Mother.

