Phil Mickelson’s Golf Equipment Through The Years

Phil Mickelson has always been a tinkerer with his gear, occasionally playing with two (or no) drivers and normally carrying a lob wedge of 64 degrees.

As well as his bold decisions, he’s also helped design clubs like his Titleist 731PM irons and his Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges.

Lefty turned pro in 1992 and signed with Yonex. He was with the company for eight years before signing with Titleist in late 2000 for the start of the 2001 calendar year.

He signed a five year deal with Titleist, worth a rumoured £35m. He described their new Pro V1 ball as “the greatest technological advancement I have experienced in my playing career.”

However, that deal with Titleist ended 16 months prematurely in mid-to-late 2004 when he signed with Callaway for a rumoured $4m + bonuses per year.

Here we take a look at the clubs he’s used throughout his career…

1999

Mickelson used Yonex equipment for his first eight years as a pro. He won 17 PGA Tour titles with Yonex clubs. For the majority of his time with the company he was using their Super ADX woods, Super ADX Tour Forged irons and a Super ADX Tour blade putter.

2001

Towards the end of his Yonex deal, Mickelson began using Ping wedges. He was using the Titleist 975J driver in 2001, although he did briefly switch it out for the TaylorMade 360 Series. He was also using the Titleist 731PM irons and Vokey wedges. The PM in the ‘731PM’ comes from Phil’s initials – he helped design and develop the irons to offer better left-handed players a more traditional blade iron choice.

2004

Mickelson won his first major at the 2004 Masters using Titleist equipment but that would be his final major victory with the company. The 2004 Ryder Cup was Phil’s first outing using new Callaway gear, having recently signed with them. He had switched out his Titleist driver and ball for Callaways. His irons, seen with lead tape on, were still the Titleist PMs that he helped bring to life.

2005

Lefty was seen using both the TaylorMade V Steel and R7 fairway woods in 2005. He won the USPGA Championship, his first major as a Callaway player, with 12 of the company’s clubs in the bag including the FT-3 driver.

Mickelson’s 2005 USPGA Championship WITB:

Driver: Callaway FT-3

3 wood: TaylorMade R7

5 wood: Titleist 980f

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Forged X-Tour

Wedges: Callaway Vintage Forged Plus 52°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Odyssey PM Prototype Blade

Ball: Callaway HX Tour 56

2006

Here’s a great image of Mickelson’s bag in 2006. He carried two drivers in his 13-stroke BellSouth Classic victory in early April – one for draws and one for fades. He would go on to use this setup in his Masters victory the following week – his third major and second as a Callaway player.

Driver No.1: Callaway FT-3 (46 inch shaft, 9.5° draw)

Driver No. 2: Callaway FT-3 (45 inch shaft, 9.5° fade)

5 wood: Callaway X

Irons (3-PW): Callaway X-Tour

SW: Callaway X-Tour 56°

LW: Callaway X-Tour 60°

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Prototype

Ball: Callaway HX Tour

2008

Phil chose to take the driver out of the bag for the 2008 US Open but brought it back in for the weekend. He initially chose to use just his Callaway FT Tour 3 wood in 11.5° which he could carry 275 yards and run-out to 300. By 2008 he had also upgraded to the FT-5 driver.

Driver: Callaway FT-5

Fairway: Callaway FT-Tour

Irons: Callaway Prototype

Wedges: Callaway X Forged

Putter: Odyssey PM18

Ball: Callaway Tour ix

