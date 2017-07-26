Meti, from New Zealand, broke the record in the World Long Drive Mile Hile Showdown semi final, watch it here...

Phillis Meti Hits 406 Yard Drive To Break Women’s World Record

Kiwi golfer Phillis Meti broke the women’s world long drive record with a huge 406 yarder.

Related: Emil Rosberg wins Long Drive World Series with 395 yarder

She won the Ladies World Long Drive Championship in 2016 and hit one 406 yards in the 2017 Mile High Showdown semi final.

Watch her break the record here:

There were reports that it hit a sprinkler head.

The 30-year-old made it through to the final but eventually lost to American Troy Mullins who hit 398 yards.

Related: Joe Miller wins World Long Drive Championship

Related: 10 ways to hit the ball further

Here is Troy Mullins’ winning drive of 398 yards:

Here is the swing of the mens winner Maurice Allen:

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.