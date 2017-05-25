The BMW PGA Championship celebrity pro-am saw broadcaster Piers Morgan take to Wentworth's Burma Road. Take a look at a couple of his swings...

Was Piers Morgan The Worst Golfer At Wentworth?

The BMW PGA Championship celebrity pro-am saw broadcaster Piers Morgan take to Wentworth’s Burma Road to show off his golfing talent (or lack thereof).

Related: How long should your backswing be?

Related: Top 10 celebrity golfers

Take a look at a couple of his swings…

Glorious swing of Piers Morgan…. #golfishard #dontgiveupthedayjob #piersmorgan A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) on May 25, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Follow @golfmonthly on Instagram!

Piers Morgan – must work a little harder on the game #piersmorgan #golfishard A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) on May 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

The Good Morning Britain host was playing with Ernie Els and cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Brian Lara.