Was Piers Morgan The Worst Golfer At Wentworth?
The BMW PGA Championship celebrity pro-am saw broadcaster Piers Morgan take to Wentworth’s Burma Road to show off his golfing talent (or lack thereof).
Take a look at a couple of his swings…
The Good Morning Britain host was playing with Ernie Els and cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Brian Lara.