Aussie golfer Mat Goggin's clubs were snapped during his flight and he couldn't resist a dig at United...

Pro Golfer Has Clubs Broken On United Airlines

Five-time Web.com Tour winner Mat Goggin tweeted this after his clubs were snapped on a recent flight with United Airlines…

(The same airline that came under fire for forcibly removing passengers on an overbooked flight after a video went viral, just weeks after removing two girls from a flight for wearing leggings)

Goggin couldn’t resist a dig…

You may remember Goggin from the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry where he played with Tom Watson in the last group in the final round and eventually finished in a tie for 5th.