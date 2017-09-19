One lucky punter picked both Romain Wattell and Marc Leishman to win almost £11,500 from £4

Punter Wins Over 11k On Golf Bet

Well, the Golf Monthly tipster has some competition!

SkyBet tweeted out one user’s betting slip this week, where the punter picked both Romain Wattel to win the KLM Open and Marc Leishman to win the BMW Championship.

@guilty_edge on Twitter staked £4 on the double and won a staggering £11,488!

Incredibly that’s not the biggest winning golf bet we’ve seen so far in 2017…

Another punter stuck £10 on a double of SSP Chawrasia to win the Indian Open and Adam Hadwin to win the Valspar Championship in March to win £44,000!

What’s your biggest win on the golf? Let us know.

