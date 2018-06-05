The game's governing bodies are making strides to improve golf's health links and benefits

Raising Awareness Of Golf’s Health Benefits

Golf is good for your health! And the industry needs to perhaps shout more about it.

It is a sport that can be played from 4 to 104, while even spectating at golf events is good for your health.

For example, did you know in a 9-hole round, a player will walk two to three miles, take over 5,000 steps and burn over 450 calories?

Did you know spectators at the 2016 Paul Lawrie Match Play on the European Tour averaged 11,500 steps per day?

Did you know research has suggested that if you play golf you could live five years longer?

This year, The R&A is stepping up its efforts to widely communicate the health benefits of golf for all ages and abilities, building on significant robust research and key findings.

The Golf & Health Project, supported by the World Golf Foundation which comprises the major golfing bodies worldwide including The R&A, USGA, LPGA and the European Tour, has been working hard to show the overall health benefits of the sport, both physically and mentally.

The Project has sought to raise awareness in order to increase participation among golfers and non-golfers, improve the public image of the sport and increase support for golf in the political arena.

As a partner in the World Golf Foundation, The R&A has played a key role in the activity, notably supporting the work of researchers at the University of Edinburgh – fronted by lead researcher Dr Andrew Murray, the Chief Medical Officer for the European Tour.

The Golf & Health work has also been supported by a number of leading golf figures past and present, including Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam and Padraig Harrington.