Here we take a look at the golf equipment used by Rory McIlroy in his career, starting with Titleist, moving to Nike and then TaylorMade

Rory McIlroy’s Golf Gear Through The Years

Rory McIlroy turned professional in 2007 and immediately signed with Titleist, the same brand he used during his latter amateur days.

However, the Ulsterman signed with Nike in 2013 and then joined TaylorMade in 2017.

Here we take a look at the gear he’s used in each season on Tour:

2005 and 2006

In the two year’s prior to turning professional, McIlroy was using the Titleist 905 driver, Titleist 660 forged blades and a Scotty Cameron putter

2007

McIlroy turned pro in 2007 and was using a 907D2 driver, 906 fairway wood, 585 hybrid, 660 irons, Titleist Vokey wedges, a Scotty Cameron putter and Titleist Pro V1x ball.

2008

He had switched in the Titleist ZM Forged irons in 2008 as well as a centre shafted Scotty Cameron. In the second half of the year he added the 909 driver and a 909 fairway wood.

2009

McIlroy still had a 906F in the bag.

2010

The Ulsterman had put the new Titleist 910 driver in play alongwith a 910 fairway wood, although he was still carrying his trusty 906F. He had put in some 710MB blades as well. In 2010 he signed with Oakley to wear their apparel and sunglasses.

2011

McIlroy’s clubs pictured in 2011. He won the US Open using his 906F 3 wood, the same club that he was using in his first year on Tour.

