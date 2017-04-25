A poll of over 3,000 golfers voted for the 18th, at St Andrew's Old Course, as the best hole in Scotland. Harvey Jones

Scotland’s Best Golf Hole: The 18th at St Andrew’s Old Course

The Tom Morris hole, which boasts stunning views of the coast as it approaches the R&A clubhouse, had a 27% share of the 799 votes cast.

Not only that, the 17th hole also received the award for the Best Par 4 in Scotland with 36% of 1176 votes.

VisitScotland ran the poll in which more than 300 holes, from a possible 550 of courses, were nominated for seven awards. They then went on to be shortlisted by VisitScotland and voted for by the general public.

In total, St Andrew’s Old course won three awards with the 18th also picked up the Best Closing Hole award.

Other awards went out to more championship courses including holes from Kingsbarns and 2016 Open venue Royal Troon.

Malcolm Roughead, the Chief Executive of Visit Scotland, expressed his delight with the results of the poll.

“We’re thrilled that the golfing public have taken the time to put their support behind their favourite courses in Scotland, from local favourites to the home of golf itself, St Andrews,” he said.

Related: The 10 best inland courses in the UK

“Every club plays it part in making Scotland the essential golfing destination, so we’re proud to honour such a diverse range of our spectacular courses.”

Poll results

Best Hole – Tom Morris, 18th at the Old Course, St Andrews (799 votes, 27% share)

Best Opening Hole – The Battery, 1st at Machrihanish Golf Club (1025 votes, 30% share)

Best Closing Hole – Tom Morris, 18th at the Old Course, St Andrews (825 votes, 24% share)

Best Par 3 – The Postage Stamp, 8th at Royal Troon (891 votes, 26% share)

Best Par 4 – Road, 17th at the Old Course, St Andrews (1176 votes, 36% share)

Best Par 5 – Orrdeal, 12th at Kingsbarns Golf Club (654 votes, 19% share)

Best View – 9th at Championship Course, Cruden Bay Golf Club (662 votes, 20% share)