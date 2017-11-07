Encouraging juniors should be on the agenda of every UK Golf Club. Is allowing them to play in adult competitions an effective way to do it?

Should Juniors Play In Adult Club Competitions?

Young players are the future of our game and, at club level, it’s vitally important that juniors are encouraged to stay in the sport.

Allowing them to compete in adult competitions would seem an obvious way to do this – To make them feel part of the club and to provide the chance for older members to give guidance and support. But is it that straightforward?

With regards scratch events, it probably is. If a junior is able to compete on a level with the best players at a club, he or she should be allowed to do so.

It would take a real Scrooge to deny a junior the chance of winning the club championship or scratch knockout if he or she has the ability to do so.

But when it comes to handicap tournaments, there’s more of an issue.

As a rule, junior players who enjoy the competitive side of the game are improving, and many will be doing so rapidly – their handicaps tumbling.

Put those youths against adults who’ve battled to maintain the same handicap for decades and the playing field doesn’t look particularly level.

Continues below