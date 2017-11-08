Most golfers in the UK have relatively few opportunities to play against handicap. Is this something that needs to change?



Should More Rounds Count Towards Handicap?

Ask amateur golfers across the UK what their main golfing objectives are and, more often than not, a response will be, “to lower my handicap.”

The majority of keen golfers are striving to improve and handicap is the primary gauge of progress. But at most clubs there are few opportunities to play against, and reduce, handicap – one weekly competition, perhaps fewer. This also affects golfers whose handicaps are climbing. With infrequent counting rounds and an increment of 0.1 a time, it can be slow going to find a level. Wouldn’t it make sense then, for more rounds to count towards handicap?

In the UK, the CONGU Unified Handicapping System uses scores returned by players in competition. So, is the answer for clubs to hold more competitions? Some clubs could certainly look to put on more weekend and midweek comps. But it’s an extra administrative burden and, in some cases, it simply might not be possible to block off more slots for competition, potentially losing vital visitor and society income.

In the U.S. a player must post a score for handicapping for every 18-hole round completed, so long as 13 of those holes are played in accordance with the Rules of Golf. Effectively then, every time a player tees it up, their handicap is on the line.

