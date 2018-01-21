Watch this video and take a look inside the world-famous Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE

Take a look inside the world-famous Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE has offered the public a glimpse inside its world-famous venue with a fascinating video showcasing the first-class destination.

The iconic venue has hosted the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship since 2006 with former winners including the likes of Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler and last year’s Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Built in 2000, the stunning Falcon clubhouse always helps provides a dramatic ending to an event that truly signals the start of the season on the European Tour.

And now golf fans can take a look inside courtesy of a brand new video featuring four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who’s making his long-awaited comeback from injury at the event, and in a strong field that includes world number one Dustin Johnson.

The video welcomes golfers tuning into the action of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA to experience a ‘Day in the Life’ of the club from a member’s or guest’s perspective.

Including a showcase of Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s night golf offering, luxurious interiors and world-recognised National Course, it is an intimate view of one of golf’s leading destinations.

This week, the world’s best golfers have been sampling the award-wining dining options in the clubhouse, as well as an array of leisure facilities including swimming pools, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and a squash court.