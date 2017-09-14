Staff at The Wilderness GC in Texas parked their buggies and mowers on the course's highest point, genius!

Texas Club Saves Buggies And Mowers After Hurricane Harvey

Staff at The Wilderness at Lake Jackson Golf Club in Texas expertly saved their buggies and mowers by parking them on the course’s highest points as they prepared for the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The course, just South of Houston, has been turned into a lake after Hurricane Harvey.

Luckily the course’s machinery and vehicles survived with the greenkeepers parking them on what have to been turned into islands.

They have set up a donation page here.

The course is currently closed, with this message appearing on their website:

