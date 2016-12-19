From Jim Furyk's 58 to Henrik Stenson's 63 at Troon, we have seen some spectacular performances this year. In no particular order...The 10 Best Rounds of Golf in 2016 - Which was best?

Jim Furyk – 58 – Travelers Championship final round – TPC River Highlands

Furyk recorded the lowest round in PGA Tour history at the Travelers Championship in a round that included 10 birdies and an eagle for a 12-under-par total of 58. He began the day in 70th position at +1 but ended it 65 places higher in T5th. He shot 59 at the BMW Championship in 2013 and told the media how that experience helped him to go one better.

Henrik Stenson – 63 – Open Championship final round – Royal Troon

The Swede matched the lowest round in a major on the final day in Troon as he edged Phil Mickelson in one of golf’s greatest ever battles. Mickelson’s bogey free 65 left him on a total of 267 which would have been enough to win all but two Opens in more than 100 years, he must also be remembered for his 63 on Thursday, where he lipped out for the first ever 62 in a major on the final green.

Stenson carded 10 birdies and two bogeys to become the first ever male Scandinavian major winner. He ended at 20 under par to match the lowest final score to par in a major, set by Jason Day at the 2015 USPGA. What’s more, he was 14 clear of JB Holmes in 3rd place.

Ken Duke- 65 – Players Championship third round – TPC Sawgrass

On a day where the Stadium Course’s greens became out of control and players called them “a joke”, the 47-year-old shot a seven under 65, more than 10 shots lower than the day’s average of 75.8. Jason Day told the media that Duke’s round should be the new course record.

Danny Willett – 67 – The Masters final round – Augusta National

Many will remember The Masters for Jordan Spieth’s meltdown but it was Danny Willett who stole the show on Sunday. The Englishman claimed his first major with a stunning bogey-free round of five under par to overtake the faltering Jordan Spieth and hold off playing partner Lee Westwood. Willett knew he held the lead on the 16th and made a nerveless birdie 2 before two pars to seal the Green Jacket.

Brandt Snedeker – 69 – Farmers Insurance Open final round – Torrey Pines

Snedeker won the weather delayed Farmers Insurance Open in February for the second time after an excellent final round. His three under par 69 was nine shots better than the field average, which was the highest ever final round scoring average since PGA Tour records began in 1983. Sneds finished his round on Sunday whilst the remaining players had to continue theirs on Monday, amongst many fallen trees. Jimmy Walker began Monday one ahead of Snedeker’s total but bogeyed four of the eight holes he had left to complete. Needless to say, there were no birdie opportunities. KJ Choi was also challenging and couldn’t even reach the par 4 14th with a drive and a 3 wood. 54-hole leader Scott Brown shot an 87.

Dustin Johnson – 69 – US Open final round – Oakmont

Amidst controversy over the infamous USGA ruling and knowing that he’d let slip plenty of great chances to win majors before, Dustin Johnson played the round of his life on Father’s Day to win his first major. DJ shot one under, which included a harsh one stroke penalty, to win by three over Shane Lowry, Scott Piercy and Jim Furyk. He was composed throughout the whole round on the treacherous Oakmont and capped off his day with an excellent approach to the last to within six feet which he holed for birdie.

Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson – Ryder Cup Singles – Hazeltine



Some have called Sergio vs Phil at Hazeltine the best Ryder Cup match in history. All square heading down the last, Mickelson made his 10th birdie on the final hole by pouring in a 20 footer to force Sergio to hole from 12 feet. The Spaniard did so and the pair shared the point, it would have been harsh for either man to lose. Garcia and Mickelson each shot 9-under, with Garcia making nine birdies and no bogeys, and Mickelson making 10 birdies, one bogey.

Patrick Reed – Ryder Cup Singles – Hazeltine

Patrick Reed stole the show on Ryder Cup Sunday to beat Europe’s talisman Rory McIlroy 1up in the opening match. The Texan, who was being written off by some when the pairings came out, matched McIlroy blow for blow and then some.

His performance will go down in history as the US won the trophy for only the second time this millennium.

Alex Noren – 63 – Nedbank Golf Challenge final round – Gary Player CC

The Swede won his fourth European Tour event of the season with a scintillating final round at Gary Player CC where he went on to win by six. Six behind Jeunghun Wang at the start of the day, Noren was out in 30 (-6) before an eagle at the 10th and a birdie at the 11th to find himself nine under after just 12 holes.

He played the closing six in level par to comfortably seal victory and really put a cherry on top of a 2016 cake that has seen him rise to 9th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Joost Luiten – 63 – KLM Open final round – The Dutch

Luiten won his home open for the second time, firing 10 birdies in a closing eight under par round of 63 to win by three from Bernd Wiesberger.