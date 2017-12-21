Sam Tremlett takes a look at some of the brilliant shots throughout 2017

The 10 Best Shots of 2017

1) Justin Thomas – Hole in One – WGC Mexico Championship – Third Round



During the third round of the first WGC event of the year, Justin Thomas’ 225 yard tee shot took one bounce and then straight into the cup…impressive!

2) Sergio Garcia – Second Shot – The Masters – Final Round



As Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose came to the 15th hole at Augusta National, Garcia needed a strong finish. And that’s just what he got. After splitting the fairway, the Spaniard hit a towering iron which briefly connected with the flag and rested no more than 10-15 feet away. He holed the putt and went on to win the tournament to collect his first Major title at the 74th time of asking.

3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello – Albatross – Players Championship – Final Round

During the final round of the ‘unofficial fifth Major’, Cabrera-Bello holed his second shot into the par 5 16th hole, a feat that had never been done before.

4) Justin Thomas – Second Shot – US Open – Third Round

Justin Thomas went crazy on the third day of play at the US Open held at Erin Hills. This monstrous 3-wood set up an eagle which meant he shot 63, the lowest score in relation to par in US Open history. He also hit another towering 3-wood to drive the 288 yard par-4 15th hole, but unfortunately missed the six-foot eagle putt.

5) Alex Noren – Second Shot – BMW Championship – Final Round

At 1:20 into this highlights video, on the 18th hole of the final round, Swede Alex Noren hits a huge iron shot to less than six-feet which set up what turned out to be the tournament-winning eagle. It also meant he shot 62, which was the joint-lowest round ever played at Wentworth.

6) Jordan Spieth – Third Shot – British Open – Final Round

Throughout the final day of the Open it looked like Jordan Spieth had thrown the tournament away, collecting several bogeys on the front nine and up to the 13th hole. But, on the 14th he nearly holed his approach shot to set up a birdie, and then on 15, as shown above, he holed a simply ridiculous putt for eagle to shoot himself back on the top of the leaderboard. Spieth then continued that run with birdies on 16 and 17 which ensured his victory in the 2017 Open.

7) Jon Rahm – Third Shot – Farmers Insurance Open – Final Round

Leading the tournament by a stroke going down the last, Rahm was left with a tricky 60-foot putt for eagle. Of course, he then proceeds to hole it to win the tournament by three strokes. The Farmers Insurance Open win was his very first on the PGA Tour, and definitely won’t be his last.

8) Dustin Johnson – Tee Shot – Northern Trust Open – Playoff

After holing a crucial putt to force a playoff, and after Jordan Spieth had split the fairway, Dustin Johnson stepped up to the tee looking to redefine what true power is. He hit his driver over the water by a country mile, thereby giving himself a short wedge in to the hole. He stiffed his approach, holed the putt and won the tournament, and it was all set up by his drive of ridiculous length.

9) Jordan Spieth – Third Shot – Travellers Championship – Playoff

In a sudden-death playoff with Daniel Berger, Spieth found the greenside bunker and at best he would make par. But the young American had other ideas as he played a brilliant bunker shot that checked up and fell into the hole. Berger, just off the green, could not match the Texan to force another extra hole, and the 2017 Travellers Championship belonged to Spieth.

10) Ian Poulter – Fourth Shot – Players Championship – Final Round

Whilst in contention, Poulter found himself in trouble at the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Playing his fourth shot in the trees after a shank it looked like his challenge for the title was dead and buried, but he somehow found a gap in the trees to hit the ball to a foot away. A simple tap-in lead to a bogey and he still had a chance to win, however Si Woo Kim played sublime golf to win by three in the end.

