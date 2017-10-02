You’ll no doubt have others to add to the list, but here are our Top 10 Most Annoying Golf Partners based on years of casual research and observation…

The 10 Most Annoying Golf Partners

1. Mr ‘I’m not always this bad’

One poor shot, and he’s off. “I don’t know where that came from; that’s not my shot at all; I’m not normally this bad – I played really well a couple of days ago…”

Yes we know from the handicap on your card you’re not always this bad, unless it’s fabricated, hopelessly out of date or artificially maintained to make your feel better about yourself.

2. The coin or tee jangler

Whether on the tee or as you’re steadying yourself over a crucial four-footer, there he is, jangling away, usually absent-mindedly, but just occasionally on the gamesmanship trail.

Either way, it’s just as annoying, and hard to shut out once it’s got under your skin.

3. The incessant talker

We like a bit of banter on the course, but when it’s non-stop even when you’re trying to think or preparing to hit, it all gets a bit tiresome.

Again, like the coin jangler, once the incessant talker has got under your skin, it can derail your whole round.

4. The monosyllabic youth

Okay, a bit ageist, but getting drawn with the deluded teenager who thinks he’s the next Rory is a recipe for four hours of misery.

He’s so focused on his game that he hasn’t got the slightest inclination to communicate in any way, shape or form.

The only saving grace is that after compiling a 91 that he just can’t comprehend, there’ll be the briefest of insincere handshakes and a mumbled apology about needing to get straight off.

