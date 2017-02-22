The Bryan Bros have been making waves on Tour as well as online with their trick shots. Here are some of their best, let us know your favourite...

The Best Bryan Bros Golf Trick Shots

The Bryan Brothers, Wesley and George, have built up a large social media following for, amongst other things, their trick shots.

The pair’s ‘bryanbrosgolf’ instagram account has 142,000 followers which documents their day-to-day life at professional golfers as well as trick-shot artists.

In a recent interview with GM’s Nick Bonfield, Wesley, who holds a PGA Tour card after receiving a promotion from the Web.com Tour last year for winning three times in a season, told us how he got into trick shots.

“I was really broke and really bored and looking for anything to make a dollar. So we stumbled across trick shots for that outlet. I never thought I was going to take that path, but it was a blast.”

Asked whether the trick shots have changed how their peers see them, Wesley said, “I grew up playing amateur, college and mini-tour golf with a lot of the guys out here, so they always knew George and I as golfers, not trick-shot artists.

Wesley Bryan features in Golf Monthly’s 10 golfers to watch in 2017.

“I’m sure the general golf public doubted my ability to play on tour, but I had grown up playing competitive golf at a high level and always felt like I was a real golfer first, and a trick-shot guy second.”

George, the older of the brothers, has played on the Web.com Tour and holds the lowest scoring average in the history of the University of South Carolina.

Here are some of our favourite Bryan Bros Golf trick shots, let us know your favourite on our social media channels.

The ultimate bottle flip…

Wedge shots and bottle flips 😎! TAG your friends!! #betterlatethannever #bottleflip

When snooker meets golf…

The only time when it's ok to three putt 😝 #sameputtdifferentangle

Golf + Basketball = the most epic slam dunk…

Basketball season is back!! 🏌 + 🏀 w/ @legendaryshots!! #beright #trickshottuesday

Does this count as an ace?



Welcome back college football! #WilliamsBrice🎯 – TAG 2 friends 🤘🏼

Who needs a tee when you’ve got four paving slabs?

One of our all time favorites, the quadruple banker 😱💪🏻! TAG a friend who would definitely break a driver doing this 😝! #TBT #goprogolf

This one is worth it for the slo-mo alone…

TAG a friend that you want to try this with! 😎 Link to the full video is in our bio!! #TrickShotTuesday #teamcallaway #AllAboutTiming

An alternative way to practice your chipping…

Gotta have some fun indoors while Wes is preparing for Q School!! All you need is 3 blocks and a 6 iron 😜😜!! #goprogolf #teamcallaway

From the ground up to the roof of the driving range via a paving slab, this one is special…

Upper Deck Blast! TAG a friend you want to try this with! #TrickShotTuesday #GoProGolf

Who needs a tee when you’ve got your brother to set you up out of the sand…

