The European Tour now travels all over the world, with 48 events taking place in the 2017 season. Here we look at some of the best courses...

9 Of The Best European Tour Courses

Wentworth – West Course

Wentworth is home to the European Tour HQ and the Tour’s Flagship Event – the BMW PGA Championship. The West Course, or Burma Road as its known, is synonymous with golf fans across the globe as one of our game’s finest playgrounds, having hosted the PGA Championship since 1984 as well as the World Match Play from 1964-2009. It also played host to the 1953 Ryder Cup. It’s famous for its closing stretch featuring back-to-back par-5s.

St Andrews – Old Course

The Home of Golf is regarded as one of, if not the, world’s very best places to play golf. It’s home to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and hosts the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship each year, along with the equally spectacular Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The Old Course has hosted the Open Championship 29 times, more than any other venue. Its opening hole, 17th, known as the Road Hole, and 18th are three of the standouts. It’s also famous for the Swilken bridge on the 18th and the Valley of Sin in front of the final green.

Valderrama

The famous Andalucian course was the site of the first ever continental European Ryder Cup in 1997 and has hosted a number of Tour events down the years including the likes of the Volvo Masters, Spanish Open, Andalucia Masters and the WGC American Express Championship. It’s considered one of Europe’s toughest courses. One of its most famous holes is the par-5 17th (pictured above) which features a pond in front of the green.

Le Golf National – Albatross Course

2018’s Ryder Cup host has been the venue for the French Open every year, barring 1999 and 2001, since 1991. It is also scheduled to host the 2024 Olympic Games golf tournament. It’s another of Europe’s toughest courses with water in play on a number of holes. Its 18th plays over water and features one of the hardest second shots in golf.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Abu Dhabi Golf Club features the famous Eagle clubhouse and has hosted the Abu Dhabi Championship since 2006. It opened in 2000 and features seven lakes.

