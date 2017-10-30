The Best Golf Hotels On TripAdvisor

We've taken a look at TripAdvisor and here are some of the UK's best-rated golf hotels

Looking to get away on a UK&I golf break? It’s hard to beat a trip away with the clubs and your mates or family members.

Here are the 10 best golf hotels according to travel website TripAdvisor:

1 Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, Scotland

The Old Course Hotel has to be one of the world’s most famous hotels, with the Old Course right on its doorstep. Players even have to hit over it on the famous Road Hole, and at the 2015 Open Phil Mickelson hit his ball onto one of the balconies. It has received 1,631 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.

2 Trump Turnberry, Ayrshire, Scotland

Donald Trump’s Turnberry Ailsa Course ranks #1 in our Top 100 Courses list and the hotel is pretty special as well. It’s also home to the Martin Ebert-designed King Robert The Bruce course which opened earlier this year. It has received 1,428 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.

3 Roe Park Resort, Northern Ireland

The Northern Irish resort is hugely popular with golfers as it’s home to an 18-hole parkland course and is just a short drive from Royal Portrush and Portstewart, two of the UK’s finest courses. It has received 1,368 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.

4 Slieve Donard, County Down, Northern Ireland

The Slieve Donard resort in Northern Ireland is right on the doorstep of Royal County Down, one of the world’s best links courses. County Down ranks 3rd in our Top 100. The hotel has received 3,045 traveller reviews.

5 The Mere, Cheshire, England

The Mere is home to a fantastic 18-hole course and has a great hotel and spa on site as well. It has received 1,226 traveller reviews.

