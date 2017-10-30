We've taken a look at TripAdvisor and here are some of the UK's best-rated golf hotels
The Best Golf Hotels On TripAdvisor
Looking to get away on a UK&I golf break? It’s hard to beat a trip away with the clubs and your mates or family members.
Here are the 10 best golf hotels according to travel website TripAdvisor:
1 Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, Scotland
The Old Course Hotel has to be one of the world’s most famous hotels, with the Old Course right on its doorstep. Players even have to hit over it on the famous Road Hole, and at the 2015 Open Phil Mickelson hit his ball onto one of the balconies. It has received 1,631 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.
2 Trump Turnberry, Ayrshire, Scotland
Donald Trump’s Turnberry Ailsa Course ranks #1 in our Top 100 Courses list and the hotel is pretty special as well. It’s also home to the Martin Ebert-designed King Robert The Bruce course which opened earlier this year. It has received 1,428 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.
3 Roe Park Resort, Northern Ireland
The Northern Irish resort is hugely popular with golfers as it’s home to an 18-hole parkland course and is just a short drive from Royal Portrush and Portstewart, two of the UK’s finest courses. It has received 1,368 traveller reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.
4 Slieve Donard, County Down, Northern Ireland
The Slieve Donard resort in Northern Ireland is right on the doorstep of Royal County Down, one of the world’s best links courses. County Down ranks 3rd in our Top 100. The hotel has received 3,045 traveller reviews.
5 The Mere, Cheshire, England
The Mere is home to a fantastic 18-hole course and has a great hotel and spa on site as well. It has received 1,226 traveller reviews.
6 The Vale, Hensol, Wales
The Vale has a spa and two great championship courses. It’s one of Wales’ most popular golf break destinations and has received 1,571 traveller reviews on TripAdvisor.
7 Unison Croyde Bay Holiday Resort, Devon, England
Croyde Bay is a popular hotel for golfers as its literally just down the road from Saunton Golf Club, home to two stunning links courses, and a short drive away from Royal North Devon Golf Club. All three courses feature in our Top 100. Croyde Bay has received 360 traveller reviews.
8 The Ugadale Hotel & Cottages, Kintyre, Scotland
The Ugadale Hotel & Cottages serves Machrihanish Golf Club in Scotland, one of the UK’s best links courses. The hotel has received 293 reviews
9 Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa
The Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa has a great 18-hole championship course set on the banks of the River Tweed. It’s just a 40 minute drive from Edinburgh as well. The hotel has received 2,768 traveller reviews
10 Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Dundee, Scotland
The Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort is home to a nine hole course and is closeby to Monifieth Golf Links as well as Carnoustie. St Andrews is a short drive South too, making the hotel a great base for golfers. It has received 321 traveller reviews.
