If only three of you arrive for the Sunday roll-up, don't panic, there are many excellent games you can play.... Three can still be the magic number.

The Best Threeball Formats For Golf

In Medal golf and other individual competition, players generally tee off in threeballs. But when it comes to the Sunday roll-up or a “bounce game” among friends, three is never viewed as the magic number. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Here we give you options for making threeball the new fourball.

We wanted to play some sort of match but there are three of us… What can we do?

There are a couple of options. Why not try threeball match play? Each player takes on the other two group members in standard singles match play format. Handicap allowances are taken against the lowest player; the higher players should receive the full difference (as recommended by CONGU). Even if you’ve been thumped by one of your playing partners you may still have a chance of redeeming yourself against the other.

Or, you could try a best ball. The lowest handicapper competes against the best ball of the other two with no handicap allowance.

OK, what about mixing it up a little?

You could play a “Wentworth.” For this let’s call the players A, B and C. The lowest handicapper plays off scratch, the other two receive ¾ of the difference. For the first six holes A takes on the better ball of B and C, for the next six B takes on the better ball of A and C and for the final six C takes on the better ball of A and B. If the single player wins a hole he gets a point, if the pair win a hole they both get a point. The winner is the man with the most points after 18 holes.

