Roderick Easdale speaks to a host of different facilities to build a picture of the state of the golf club industry

The Future Of Golf Club Membership

When I first golfed as an adult, I would rise at 6am on a weekend, go downstairs and pick up the phone. I would call repeatedly until I eventually got through – this tended to be sometime around 7.20am – to book a tee time from the limited selection that was left by then. Playing a weekly game of golf at the weekend at my local 18-hole pay-and-play course required this rigmarole each time.

This was the early 1990s. The course, at that stage, had no clubhouse and took no members. So when another pay-and-play course opened up, I joined that as a member. It was my first club and gave me my first handicap. The membership was oversubscribed from the start. The design was unexciting and the maintenance a touch iffy in parts, but the club was popular and busy.

Soon, this course will become a housing development. My nephews’ first club, a beautiful par-3 nine-holer, closed last winter. One of the other local clubs we would play occasionally – another nine-holer – also shut down around the same time last year. This eradication is happening all over. In these pages recently, Elliott Heath wrote movingly of playing a final round at his first club, which was also closing.

The question is, then, can the traditional stand-alone golf club, one which relies simply upon golf and golfers, survive? If so how? Or do golf clubs now need to be part of some wider enterprise?

Littlestone GC has had some distinguished committeemen – at one stage prime minister Herbert Asquith was its captain while the leader of the opposition, Arthur Balfour, was its president. But in 2014, the secretary role was abolished and business managers were brought in.

One of these was Sarah Saunders. “The club entered 2014 without having made a profit in any of the previous ten years,” she explains, “but in 2015 we turned a profit of £30,000. There are many things you can do to be more commercial which do not reduce the emphasis on being a traditional club. For example, we changed our IT system and halved our costs in that domain.”

Members’ clubs

Members’ clubs have traditionally been run by a few salaried staff and many volunteers. “We are lucky to have people high up in their professions on our committee – solicitors, bankers and so on – and if we had to pay them the going rate it would be expensive. But some clubs have people with no expertise or skills to match these individuals’ areas of responsibility – that would not happen in a private operation,” says Highgate GC secretary David Bryce.

“Traditionally, captains headed and ran clubs during their year in office. But many clubs now elect a chairman for a minimum three-year term to run things and the secretary reports to the chairman, with the captaincy now more of a figurehead role.” Several clubs are now run by boards rather than committees.

An ongoing problem is that too many clubs are chasing too few customers. Richard Haygarth, who worked in business turnaround for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a golf course owner, believes losing a few clubs wouldn’t be a bad thing. Nick Gammon, managing director at Trevose GC, agrees: “Struggling clubs that drive down prices just to cover their costs and have nothing left to reinvest hinder the whole industry,” he says.

Some struggling clubs, however, have been able to recover. Some years ago, Reigate Heath was on its knees as the membership had shrunk to perilous levels. It introduced discounted introductory memberships on the assumption that once people had experienced the club they would stay. They did, and it bounced back.

Other highly respected clubs have done something similar. For example, Moor Allerton’s offer to new members of a 20 per cent discount on their first year garnered a 2016 net membership increase of 15 per cent. Elsewhere, flexible and credit-based options have become more common.

Another key consideration for members’ clubs is recruiting youngsters. Research by Sports Marketing Surveys found that in 2009 the average age of once-a-week golfers was 48, but by 2013 it was up to 63.

A way to combat this is to make clubs more family-friendly. Fynn Valley won the Most Welcoming Golf Club award from Golf England, and owner Jenny Holmes explains: “We have a teaching programme to get women into golf. With women often come families, so you need an offering for the children as well. We welcome children to our golf days or to use the range, putting green or nine-hole golf course.” Branston GC, meanwhile, is considering setting up a creche.

Richard Haygarth has built Adventure Golf courses – upmarket crazy golf – at two of his clubs. “It’s a game changer. It moves your facility from being a golf centre to an entertainment one. It attracts kids and non-golfers and our goal is to move them from there into taking up the game,” he says.

Other clubs have diversified away from golf, often into becoming function venues or by adding health clubs. This has created niche opportunities elsewhere. “People have been joining us as they want a pure golf club rather than something on the side of a bigger facility. Our membership has gone up in the past two years, having stayed fairly level for the previous six,” says Pam Smith at Kirtlington GC.

The public course

Glendale Golf runs public courses, and its MD Tom Brooke is in his 11th year in the industry. “During my first three years it was easy to fill tee times. But then private clubs opened up to non-members and got aggressive in their green-fee pricing. In a price war they have the advantage as they are perceived to be more high end. We cannot reduce our rates further and still cover our costs,” he says.

“With 20 per cent fewer golfers than ten years ago, there are too many courses in terms of supply and demand. There were too few courses when golf was at its peak, but too many were built in response.

“We need to realign the golf product – we need less of it and greater variety. Fifteen per cent of clubs should either go, diversify or offer quicker games. Why not turn an underused 18-hole course into a nine-holer, or if you have two courses with low traffic, make one a top-quality six-hole course, which would enable people to play after work or on summer evenings?”

Entry-level club

Fewer people taking up golf is a problem for clubs aimed primarily at the beginner, so the robust entry-level model involves beginners moving on within the same club.

Jenny Holmes’ family set up Fynn Valley in 1989 to “provide a ladder whereby you could walk on the driving range having never held a club in your life, and progress to become a scratch golfer – and we have done that with some people. We get beginners onto the range, teach them to play, and from there they progress to our par-3 course and then our main course. Of our first intake of 250 members, more than 40 are still members more than a quarter of a century later,” she says.

