From Titleist to Nike to TaylorMade, with a few other bits and bobs along the way. We look at Tiger Woods' golf gear down the years...

Tiger Woods’ Golf Gear Down The Years

1996

In 1996 Woods won his third US Amateur title in a row using Mizuno MP14 irons and Cleveland 588 RTG wedges. He was using Titleist woods, a Ping Anser putter and the Titleist Professional 90 ball.

1997

Woods won the 1997 Masters using a King Cobra driver. He also had a Scotty Cameron putter in the bag.

His Titleist golf bag seen. He reportedly signed a five year deal with the company in 1996 worth $20m.

1998

Woods used the Titleist 975D in 2008 as well as Titleist forged blades and wedges.

1999

Woods’ Titleist golf ball seen.

2000

Tiger’s Titleist irons seen. He had a full bag of Titleists but had switched to a Nike ball in May at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Hamburg. His Nike contract had been extended for 5 years worth $105m. He now had a Buick sponsored golf bag too. He won the US Open, the Open and the USPGA Championship in 2000.

2002

Woods was still using Titleist clubs and the Buick bag in 2002. He had now started wearing his famous ‘TW’ logo caps.

Although he eventually switched to a Nike driver in 2002.

Wood’s bag pictured at the 2002 USPGA Championship in August at Hazeltine. He would win the 2003 WGC-Amex Championship in September using Nike irons too.

2003

Tiger’s Nike Forged irons and Pro Combo wedges seen. He put a Nike TW One golf ball into play too.

2004

In 2004 Tiger put the Nike Ignite 410cc driver into play.

2005

In late ’04 Woods switched to a 460cc Nike driver and by 2005 he had the Nike T60 Ignite 3 wood in the bag. He then put the T40 5 wood in play as well as a TW One Platinum golf ball.

2006

2006 was a huge year for Nike, with the SasQuach woods debuting in Tiger’s bag. Tiger put the SQ 460cc driver into play initially and then opted for the SQ Tour later that year. The SQ’s weren’t actually officially launched until 2007, however.

2007

Nike launches the SasQuach range including the fairway woods which would become a mainstay in Tiger’s bag – he’d use them right up until mid-2010. Woods put both the SasQuach 3 and 5 woods in play as well as a new Nike SV 60 degree lob wedge.

2008

Woods’ Nike forged blades seen. 2008 saw Tiger put in a VR wedge.

2009

2009 was a big year for Nike and Tiger, with Woods putting a new Nike SQ Dymo driver in the bag as well as new VR blade irons.

He also had an AT&T golf bag.

Woods’ Nike One Tour golf ball seen.

