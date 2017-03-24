Tiger Woods has released a book based on his maiden major glory at the 1997 Masters. By James Stroud

Tiger Woods Releases 1997 Masters Book

To mark the twentieth anniversary since he won the 1997 Masters, Tiger Woods has released a book focusing on his maiden major win.

In the 1997 edition, the then 21 year-old Woods blitzed the field to win by a record 12 shots. This victory remains the widest margin of victory in the tournament’s history.

In the process Tiger also became the first African-American/Asian player to win the Masters.

Titled ‘Tiger Woods Unprecedented: The Masters and Me’, Woods describes his day to day experiences at Augusta in 1997. The book also includes a chapter dedicated to the event’s aftermath and a chapter dedicated to the changes made to Augusta National since his historic win 20 years ago.

This new book will also feature a number of never-before-heard stories, including a lesson Woods learnt from two-time major winner Nick Price.

“I later played with Nick during the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island when he shot 66 in the opening round — I shot 74. Afterward, I asked Nick in the locker room how many pins he had gone for. He said he didn’t go for more than a couple, and asked me how many I had tried to get to. ‘Every one,’ I said. He had given me a hell of a lesson right there. You could go low while playing conservative, smart golf in a major. I’ve never forgotten that lesson.”

That lesson clearly had the desired effect as Woods would go on to win fourteen major titles, including four at Augusta National.

The 41 year-old has racked up 106 professional wins worldwide and is second on the all time list of PGA Tour winners with 79 victories.

Unfortunately Tiger Woods has been plagued by injury in recent years and has not won at Augusta since 2005.

This ongoing battle with injury forced Woods to miss the 2016 edition of the Masters and it remains to be seen whether he will tee it up at Augusta this year, having not played since suffering back spasms at the Omega Dubai Classic in February.