The Kasumigaseki Country Club has come under fire with its membership policy which doesn't allow women to play on Sundays

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Venue In Doubt

The Japan Golf Council are urging the IOC to switch venues for the 2020 Olympics Games golf tournaments.

The current venue – The Kasumigaseki Country Club – does not allow women to become full members or play on Sundays.

The council want the tournaments moved to Wakasu Golf Links in Tokyo Bay, which is much closer to the Olympic park and, more importantly, a public course with no playing restrictions.

Chairwoman of the Japan Golf Council Eiko Ohya said the membership policy of Kasumigaseki CC “is quite contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Games.”



The Japan Golf Council are a non-profit organisation seeking to modernise golf in the country.

Having both a male and female Olympic Golf tournament on a public course would, in theory, attract more players to the game and help create a ‘legacy’ for the sport.

This hasn’t exactly happened in Rio after the 2016 games, which was also held on a public course, with the City unable to afford the maintenance costs with too few people playing golf.

However, the sport is much larger in Japan.

According to the R&A’s ‘Golf Around The World’ report in 2015, Japan had by far the most golf facilities in Asia – 2383 – China was second with 473, and 2016 Olympics host Brazil had just 123.

Despite pressure from the Japan Golf Council, the men’s and women’s golf tournaments could still take place at Kasumigaseki if the club changes its membership policy.

Yuriko Koike, Tokyo’s current and first ever female governer, is calling for Kasumigaseki CC to do that.

“I feel very uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in this day and age,” she said. “It should be a venue open to everyone.”

Hiroshi Imaizumi, general manager at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, told Reuters that the club was not considering changing its membership system now but would think about it if it were contacted by the IOC.

The IOC have said that the club “fully meets requirements for the Olympic-level golf competitions” and that it would “continue to monitor the situation and public discussions surrounding it.”

Kasumigaseki CC was founded in 1929 and has hosted more high-level tournaments in Japan than any other course, including the 1999 Japan Ladies Open and 2010 Asian Amateur Championship which was won by Hideki Matsuyama.