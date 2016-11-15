Top 10 celebrity golfers

The rock star has an addictive personality. Once it was alcohol that was his focus, now it is golf. He claims he is the only man whose wife throws him out of the house to play golf; also that he is one of the few fathers to shout at their children to turn their music up.

On tour he likes to fit in a game between concerts and when in London he heads for Sunningdale golf club. His love of the game is such that he has written a book about it, Golf Monster: My 12 Steps to Becoming a Golf Addict.

Sean Connery

Despite growing up in Scotland, the James Bond actor had no interest in golf until he had to be convincing as a golfer in a scene in Goldfinger, filmed at Stoke Park. “I took lessons near Pinewood film studios and was immediately hooked,” he recollects.

He sees “golf as a metaphor for living, for in golf you are basically on your own, competing against yourself and always trying to do better. If you cheat, you will be the loser, because you are cheating yourself.”

Samuel L Jackson

The actor has it written into his contracts that he is given time off during filming to play golf at least twice a week. When not working, he aims to play golf every day.

“Golf’s the perfect game,” he explains, “as you’re absolutely responsible for everything that happens.”

Michael Jordan

You should be able to get a game somewhere with the basketball star — he is said to be a member of at least a dozen golf cubs. Moreover he could also lend you a set of sticks — he is said to own 40 sets of clubs. He has had a 3,500sq ft putting green built at his home.

Jodie Kidd

Her father bought the sporty future supermodel a golf lesson as a Christmas present when she was 11. She was not impressed — she had wanted an underwater Walkman instead. But she “just whacked one ball and it felt quite nice. I became obsessed.”