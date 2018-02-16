Who do the world's best currently have on their bags?

Current Tour Player Caddie Partnerships

A good partnership between player and caddie is essential for golfers attempting success out on Tour.

Here we run through a number of current Tour Player caddie partnerships including Dustin and Austin Johnson, Justin Rose and Mark Fulcher and Henrik Stenson and Gareth Lord.

Current Tour Player Caddie Partnerships:

Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson

Austin is Dustin’s younger brother and has been on the bag of the world number one for over four years now.

DJ took Austin with him twice to play in the Dunhill Links Championship and then employed him as his caddie at the 2013 WGC-HSBC Champions.

Dustin won that event and decided to take his little brother on full time. They’ve since won nine more tournaments together.

Austin was on the bag for DJ’s US Open win and told Golf.com how he didn’t take the bib off for a week after.

“I didn’t take it off all week! I washed it and got it framed, but I had to enjoy it first. I played golf in it, speared fish in it, went to dinner in it. Everything,” he said.

Austin was crowned PGA Tour Caddie of the Year for 2016.

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond

After Rory McIlroy and his long-time caddie JP Fitzgerland parted ways after the Open last year, McIlroy turned to his childhood best friend Harry Diamond.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club and played junior golf together. Now they’re striding the fairways of the world’s best courses together.

The partnership began at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the pair have had a couple of runners-up finishes and a third-place since.

Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes

Rahm has been with Adam Hayes for over a year now.

The pair got their first victory together at the Farmers Insurance Open last year. Hayes, from Florida, has caddied a number of PGA Tour players including Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner and Jonathan Byrd.

He was on Byrd’s bag at the 2010 Shriners Open when he made a hole in one in a playoff to win.

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller

Spieth and Greller have become one of golf’s most formidable pairings in the five years that Jordan has been on Tour.

And interestingly, Greller wasn’t actually a professional caddie before he met Spieth.

He caddied as a second job at local tournaments in the Seattle, Washington area – where he was a school maths teacher.

He first met Spieth when he caddied for him in the 2011 US Junior Amateur Championship at the nearby Gold Mountain.

Little did he know that he’d be on the Texan’s bag at the following year’s US Open and he’d be helping Spieth to winning the tournament in 2015 – as well as the 2015 Masters, 2017 Open and in 11 other victories.

Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava

Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for the majority of his career until the pair controversially split in 2011.

Tiger then took on Joe LaCava and the duo have been together since.

LaCava had been with Fred Couples for most of his career, including in his 1992 Masters victory, and even spent a large amount of 2011 with Dustin Johnson before leaving him to join Woods.

The veteran caddie of 30 years actually turned down a number of offers from players to caddie for them during Woods’ 15-month injury break before the 2016 Hero World Challenge.

Woods said in an interview that he told La Cava he could work for other players, and his caddie replied, “‘No, no, I’m committed to you. I’m committed to your return and you playing golf again.’”

Justin Thomas and Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson has been on the bag of Justin Thomas since June 2015 and has helped JT to seven PGA Tour victories including the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Johnson is a veteran on Tour, having caddied for over 20 years at the highest level. He’s been on the bag for the likes of Nick Price, Steve Stricker, Charles Howell III and Michelle Wie.

Hideki Matsuyama and Daisuke Shindo

The Japanese pair have worked together since 2013.

Shindo has been on the bag for all five of Matsuyama’s PGA Tour wins, although he took the week off for the 2016 Hero World Challenge, which Matsuyama won, and lost out on around $100,000!

That won’t have worried him too much though, as he pocketed PGA Tour earnings of $680,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2017, according to Forbes.

Justin Rose and Mark Fulcher

Rose and Fulcher have been together for almost 10 years after their first event at the 2008 Players Championship.

Fulcher, known as Fooch, reportedly pocketed $720,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2017.

Before looping with Rose, Fooch was on the bag of Laura Davies and guided Alison Nicholas to the 1997 US Women’s Open.

Henrik Stenson and Gareth Lord

Englishman Gareth Lord is a veteran caddie on the PGA and European Tours.

He’s been with Stenson now for five years after pairing up with the 2016 Open Champion in January 2013.

He had previously worked for Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald and Mark Foster.

Sergio Garcia and Glen Murray

Sergio Garcia and Glen Murray have had a near-20 year partnership.

The South African-born caddie has been on the Spaniard’s bag since 1999.

The pair’s finest moment came at Augusta last year when Garcia won the Masters in his 74th major.

Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Finnis

Fleetwood enlisted the help of best mate Ian Finnis in 2016 during a career slump that saw him fall down the world rankings after his maiden European Tour victory in 2013.

Finnis and Fleetwood have been pals for almost 20 years.

They’ve become one of the European Tour’s best partnerships over the last year, with Fleetwood winning three times including the Race to Dubai title.

Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly

Craig Connelly, or ‘Wee Man’ as he’s known, has had two spells with Martin Kaymer and was on his bag for both of his major wins and during the 2014 Ryder Cup at Medinah where Kaymer holed the winning putt.

As well as his two spells with the German, Connelly has had three spells with Paul Casey and also worked for Colin Montgomerie.

Rickie Fowler and Joe Skovron

Fowler has had Skovron on the bag for his entire professional career.

The pair have had a great deal of success including four PGA Tour wins and two victories on the European Tour together.

Skovron says his best memory is caddying in his first Ryder Cup in 2010.

