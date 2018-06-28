Scotty Cameron fan? Check out the models currently seen out on Tour

9 Tour Player Scotty Cameron Putters

Scotty Cameron putters are arguably the most desirable flat sticks out there.

Whilst they’re available off the shelf, most Tour Players who use them have their own custom builds.

Here we take a look at some of the models seen out on Tour:

Jordan Spieth

Spieth, despite a poor run on the greens in 2018, is widely regarded as one of the very best putter in world golf. His weapon of choice is a Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype which he has been using since the age of 15. He reportedly fancied the 009 after watching both Adam Scott and Geoff Ogilvy using a similar version.

Justin Thomas

The former world number one uses a Scotty Cameron Futura Circle T X5 with a slant neck. He made a trip to visit Scotty Cameron in 2016 and asked for a compact mallet and he came out with the putter he still uses today.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka’s Scotty has been in the bag for both of his US Open victories and features a Teryllium copper insert and his initials stamped on the face. It is called a T10 Select Newport 2 and the T10 stands for Scotty Cameron using Teryllium inserts for 10 years – you may remember that Tiger Woods used a Teryllium insert Scotty Cameron to win the 1997 Masters.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler’s Circle T Newport 2 putter is stamped with his name and ‘Cameron’ with an orange R.

His model is nearly identical to Woods’ after selecting one of his backups on a trip to Scotty Cameron’s HQ.

Fowler got his name stamped into it and put it in the bag in late 2014.

Paul Casey

Casey’s Scotty has a smiley face, a peace sign and a flower stamped on the back with the words LEX STAR. He also has ‘For Paul Use Only’ stamped on the sole.

Rafa Cabrera Bello

A close-up look at Rafa Cabrera Bello’s ‘Vamos Rafa’ Scotty Cameron Concept 2 putter in the colours of Gran Canaria. This putter isn’t in the bag at the moment, as he has put in a Futura mallet.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki’s Scotty Cameron Newport has three black circles and is stamped with Hideki and G.S.S, which stands for German Stainless Steel.

Thorbjorn Olesen

The Dane uses a very classic-looking Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless.

Tiger Woods

Tiger has used the same Scotty Cameron putter for most of his career and won 13 of his 14 majors with this model. It currently may not be in the bag, but it could make a return any time.

Tiger said in 2016 that not even his son is allowed to touch his beloved Scotty, “Charlie knows there are two putters he can’t touch.

“There’s the black one I won with the Teryllium insert. I won the Masters in ’97 with it and this Scotty Cameron. They sit next to each other. Touch any other putter, do anything you want with any other putter. But these putters are off limits.”

