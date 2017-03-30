Urban Golf: The Fun Indoor Golf Experience - We visited Urban Golf, one of two indoor golf experiences in Smithfield, London, for an afternoon of beers, banter and... golf

Urban Golf: The Fun Indoor Golf Experience

Golf, in its most traditional form, is a predominantly individual sport that still suffers from an image problem. With its stuffy dress codes and rounds that take all day, it is hardly the most inclusive or appealing of pastimes to the masses.

Step up Urban Golf, a duo of indoor venues that combine state-of-the-art simulators, a practice putting green, a DJ and a fully stocked bar to provide the a memorable golfing experience. Whether you’re an accomplished player or straight up beginner, you’ll enjoy the laid back atmosphere, indulge in some trash talk and attempt to conquer some of the world’s most famous courses.

We visited the Smithfield site in Central London, one of two venues in the capital (the other located in Soho) on a Saturday afternoon. It was busy, creating an almost party atmosphere, but luckily we had booked ahead and were shown straight to our bay on arrival.

There were five of us in one simulator and our friendly and helpful host recommended a Greensomes Matchplay format during his one-minute demonstration of how to control the simulator’s navigation. It worked out perfectly, as we got through the dramatic back nine at TPC Sawgrass within our two-hour slot with a few minutes spare at for a putting competition on the practice green in the middle of the venue.

The general gameplay was fast and reliable and the choice of clubs on offer were more than adequate – some were models from a couple of years ago but barely looked a year old.

Our one worry was that putting would be nigh-on impossible to judge but once we knew the distance from the hitting point to the screen (12 foot) it was actually just as realistic as the long game element.

The barman made regular visits to keep our thirsts quenched, ably assisted by the 33 beers to choose from, while our hunger was satisfied by the excellent gourmet pub style food, which included sliders and an epic plate of nachos ideal for a sharing group.

So whether you’re arranging a stag do for your best friend, a team-building event for your work colleagues or just a night out with the lads, Urban Golf easily ticks all the boxes. For £50 a head, it’s not cheap, but we don’t think you’ll regret the investment.

But Urban Golf is not just a one-dimensional venue. You can get custom fitted for your next set of clubs here, just like you can host a meeting or conference.

You can also take advantage of a special US Masters opening night offer on April 6th that includes 24 beers, Azalea cocktails and a host of food items for £50 a head – an absolute bargain considering the level of fun to be had.