Waste Management Phoenix Open 16th Hole: Memorable Moments

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the most raucous hole in golf.

Every year, tens of thousands of fans crowd around the green of the 162-yard par 3 to cheer, chant, sing and jeer.

Over the years, the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open has become one the most exciting, boisterous and eagerly-anticipated holes in world golf, from both a fan and player perspective.

Below, we’ve chosen some of our favourite moments. In no particular order…

1) Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one, 1997

Some have labelled Woods’ hole-in-one as the modern-day ‘shot that was heard around the world’. He didn’t win that year, but his holed tee shot was the stand-out moment of the tournament.

2) 2013 caddie races

2013 saw a number of caddie races, with bagmen competing to reach the green first amid cacophonous cheering. This clip was a particular highlight.

3) James Hahn Gangnam Style, 2013

The Gangnam Style dance was attempted by a huge number of people after the song’s release. James Hahn was one of a handful who managed to pull it off after making birdie at 16.

4) Jarrod Lyle hole-in-one, 2011

Jarrod Lyle produced a brilliant celebration after holing his tee shot during the second round, sending the crowd into hysteria.

5) Francesco Molinari hole-in-one, 2015

Where better to make an ace than on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the tournament? Molinari hit a beauty which sent the fans so crazy that they began to throw beer cans onto the course!

6) Bubba Watson, 2014

Bubba stiffed it into 16 before giving away a fair few pairs of Oakleys to the crowd on his way to the green. He then rolled his putt in for birdie to the delight of the fans.

7) Robot aces the 16th, 2016

LDRIC the robot makes a stunning hole-in-one on 16, quite possibly the most incredible that we’ve seen.