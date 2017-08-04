This video shows drone footage flying over Augusta during closed season and it doesn't quite look as pristine as it does in April

WATCH: Augusta National Mid-Summer Drone Flyover



When asked what golf course you’d like to play, of any in the world, most would answer Augusta National.

That’s because every April we see it presented in phenomenal condition, looking like a dreamland.

We have memories of it from our childhood, watching the world’s best late on Sunday evening tackle the famous holes we all know so well.

However, this drone flyover video shows the course mid-summer looking a little less manicured than we’re used to seeing.

The course is closed from May until October, hence why it doesn’t look it’s best, but it’s still interesting to see what it looks like without all the grandstands and patrons.

Watch the video:

It must be said that this video is from 2015 as well, so it may be looking much more pristine this summer.

Sergio Garcia won his first major at Augusta earlier this year in one of the best Masters in recent times.