The odds of a hole in one are around 2500-1 for a Tour Pro...could Edoardo Molinari make an ace from 500 balls?

WATCH: Can Edoardo Molinari Make An Ace From 500 Shots?

The odds of an average golfer making an ace are around 100,000-1, whilst stats suggest the odds of a Tour Pro recording one are more like 2,500-1.

Ahead of this week’s Italian Open, the European Tour challenged three-time winner Edoardo Molinari to go a couple of thousand better.

With 12 hours, 500 balls and a nine iron to play with on a 145-yard par three, could he manage to score the holy grail of golf?

What began as a light-hearted challenge developed into something more profound; a trip inside the psyche of a complex golfing mind and a journey to the verge of madness for Dodo Molinari.

This makes for excellent viewing:

The Rolex Series returns this week at the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano, featuring a strong field including the likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Francesco Molinari.

