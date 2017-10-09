Jason Day's son Dash is showing signs of following in his father's footsteps...

WATCH: Jason Day’s 5-Year-Old Son Is Better Out Of Bunkers Than You…

Former world number one Jason Day is renowned for being one of the world’s best bunker players and he looks to have passed that onto his five-year-old son Dash.

The Aussie posted this video on social media of Dash nearly holing it from a greenside trap, he even got a nice amount of check!

Watch the video:

We’ll let him off for grounding his club!

Jason Day began 2017 as world number one but currently stands at #9.

The Aussie has had a mixed bag of results, but finished the PGA Tour season strong with six consecutive top-25s including a T9th, T6th and 4th place.

He finished 18th in the FedEx Cup standings.

