WATCH: John Daly Rips Drive Off Beer Can Then Downs It

The legend that is John Daly entertained fans at Myrtle Beach’s ‘Monday After Masters’ fundraiser, where he, shoeless with a cigarette in his mouth, ripped a drive off a beer can before downing the beer.

And who says golf doesn’t have characters?

Watch the video: