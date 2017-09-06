Luckily nobody was injured after Wes Patterson's driver head flew into the crowd at the World Long Drive Championship
WATCH: Long Drive Competitior Snaps Driver Which Flies Into Crowd
Ever been so powerful that your driver has snapped? No?
Well that’s what happened to the American Wes Patterson.
He unleashed a 340+ yarder and his clubhead and some of the shaft flew into the crowd at some pace, luckily nobody was hurt.
Watch the video:
Here is the slo-mo:
Patterson then signed the driver head to give away to one lucky fan
Will Hogue hit this one 437 yards, the longest of the night:
