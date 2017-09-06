WATCH: Long Drive Competitior Snaps Driver Which Flies Into Crowd

Elliott Heath

Luckily nobody was injured after Wes Patterson's driver head flew into the crowd at the World Long Drive Championship

Ever been so powerful that your driver has snapped? No?

Well that’s what happened to the American Wes Patterson.

He unleashed a 340+ yarder and his clubhead and some of the shaft flew into the crowd at some pace, luckily nobody was hurt.

Watch the video:

Here is the slo-mo:

Patterson then signed the driver head to give away to one lucky fan

Will Hogue hit this one 437 yards, the longest of the night:

