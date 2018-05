When trick shots go wrong...

WATCH: Man Gets Smashed In Face With Plastic Golf Club

We’re not sure what exactly this man was trying to achieve by getting his young child to hit a ball teed up off of his face.

Even half-decent golfers would struggle with this one, let alone a toddler – who smashed him in the face with her golf club.

One word… Ouch!

Here’s when trick shots go wrong…

Watch the video below:

