WATCH: Phil Mickelson Jokes With Crowd After Finally Hitting Fairway

When you think of the straightest drivers in professional golf, Phil Mickelson doesn’t really come to mind does he?

And Lefty is well aware of that.

Mickelson made a joke during the Safeway Open final round after hitting just his 15th fairway of the tournament.

He unleashed a drive straight down the middle of the 16th fairway before saying out loud to the crowd, “Lets all take a moment to admire the fact I just hit a fairway”

Watch the video here:

Classic Phil.

The 47-year-old has always been a fan favourite, especially in his homeland.

He’s known for signing as many autographs as he possibly can after play.

Another brilliant Mickelson moment this year was when he asked a young fan whether he should go for the green or lay up on a par-5.

The child’s response was brilliant and Mickelson told him he can caddie for him anytime, watch that video here.

Lefty finished T3rd in the PGA Tour’s opening event of the 2017-18 season after a T6th and a T20th to end his 16-17 campaign.

He then played in the victorious USA Presidents Cup team with a 3-0-1 unbeaten record from four matches.

And he’s confident he’ll win again soon.

Before the final round of the Safeway Open, he told the media: “Well, I’m going to win. It’s a matter of time.

“I don’t know if it’s tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s in China. But it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen soon because I’m starting to play well enough to do it.”

Mickelson is still searching for his first victory since the 2013 Open Championship.

