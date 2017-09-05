Watch the hilarious video of Phil Mickelson taking advice from a child in the crowd at the Dell Technologies Championship

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Takes Advice From Child

Phil Mickelson was unsure whether to go for the green or lay up from 260 yards yesterday, and without Bones to turn to, he asked a child in the crowd named Riley.

Mickelson asked Riley, “Would you go for it here out of the rough or would you lay up?”

“Erm, if I could hit my 3 wood 260 I would probably go for it,” Riley replied, to the amusement of the crowd.

Lefty looked to hit a beauty, and said, “Riley you can caddie for me anytime.”

Watch the video below:

Mickelson posted four rounds in the 60s this week to finish in a tie for sixth at TPC Boston.

He moved up 22 spots into 34th on the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he needs to move up just four places to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

