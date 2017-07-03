During the Quicken Loans National final round, Spencer Levin was in contention and made a lot of people laugh with his reactions. Whether you find him funny, annoying or bad for the game, you can't knock his passion...

Watch Spencer Levin’s Hilarious Reactions In PGA Tour Final Round

During the Quicken Loans National final round, Spencer Levin was in contention and made a lot of people laugh with his reactions. Whether you find him funny, annoying or bad for the game, you can’t knock his passion…

“Come on, come on, come on. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please! That’s not a good shot?”

“It’s on the green.”

“Is it really? I didn’t get one clap for that shot.”

“Be right, be right, come on baby be good. Do something nice for me one time, baby!”

Before his round his phone went off just as he was about to tee off…

Warning: Contains strong language

He was very popular on twitter:

Levin went on to finish in a tie for fifth place, his best finish on Tour since the Byron Nelson in May 2016.