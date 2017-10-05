WATCH: US Fan Screams “Get In The Water!” As Player Hits

A US fan shouted "Get in the water" as Adam Hadwin hit a tee shot in the Presidents Cup, watch the video...

WATCH: US Fan Screams “Get In The Water!”

We’ve heard fans shout obscenities for years now, from the early screams to “Get in the hole” to the more recent ones like “Mashed potato”.

But one fan took that too far at the recent Presidents Cup, shouting “Get in the water” as Adam Hadwin of the Internationals hit a tee shot.

Watch the video:

Steve Stricker’s USA team won the Presidents Cup with ease, with a final score of 19-11.

The USA now leads 10-1-1 after 12 Presidents Cup matches.

