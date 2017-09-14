We've seen some bizarre swings in our time but this one has got to be right up there...

WATCH: Is This The Weirdest Golf Swing Of All Time?

We think we may have found one of the strangest golf swings of all time…

Tour Pro Steve Wheatcroft tweeted this slo-mo video of a lady playing in the Albertsons Boise Pro-Am on the Web.com Tour, saying “I am amazed.”

He also said he wasn’t making fun, he appeared to be genuinely shocked.

And you can’t blame him, imagine seeing this in person!

Oh, and she hits it over 200 yards!

Watch the video:

