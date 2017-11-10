In order to secure a spot in the world of professional golf, you must pass Q school. This term was coined in the 1970s after the birth of the first school for the European Tour.

What is European Tour Q School?

By Kylie Winkler

In order to secure a spot on the European Tour, you must first pass qualifying school. This term was coined in the 1970s after the birth of the first school for the European Tour.

The school determines whether or not players are eligible to make it to the tour. It is arguably one of the toughest golf examinations and has been faced by tens of thousands of players.

The European Tour Q school consists of three stages, each of which is made up of various tournaments. Over the years the school has expanded from a 72-hole test to a 252-hole examination.

The first qualifying stage is held in different countries around Europe. There are eight tournaments that are each played over four rounds.

The second stage of the European Tour qualifying school is only four tournaments, each of four rounds. This stage of the school takes place at different courses in Spain.

