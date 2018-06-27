What length golf clubs should you use? We look at the factors you must consider when selecting the correct shaft length for your driver, irons and putter

What Length Golf Clubs Should I Use?

What length golf clubs should you use? Well it goes without saying that it is important to use golf equipment that is suited to your physiology and ability.

You wouldn’t buy a suit off the rack if you were 6ft 4″, and it’s the same principle with golf clubs.

Your clubs should complement your height, wrist-to-floor length, ability and swing speed, and if you buy straight off the shelf you’ll miss out on the benefits the clubs were designed to offer. When it comes to what length golf clubs to use, it is all about ensuring they are correct for your height and posture. Get it right and your ball-striking is guaranteed to improve.

Irons:

As a rough rule of thumb, you can fit irons using this height chart below…

6ft 9″ – 7ft 0″ Add 2″

6ft 6″ – 6ft 9″ Add 1 1/2″

6ft 3″ – 6ft 6″ Add 1″

6ft 0″ – 6ft 3″ Add 1/2″

5ft 9″ – 6ft 0″ Standard Length

5ft 6″ – 5ft 9″ Subtract 1/2″

5ft 3″ – 5ft 6″ Subtract 1″

5ft 0″ – 5ft 3″ Subtract 1 1/2″

4ft 9″ – 5ft 0″ Subtract 2″

Wrist-to-floor measurements are also commonly used. For this a fitter measures from the floor to the crease above your wrist. That reading is then cross referenced with your height to get a more accurate length recommendation. This type of system is used by Ping with its colour coded chart, and by many other brands.

This system is more accurate because not everyone will have proportionate arm lengths to their height, thus requiring not only different lengths than what their height may indicate, but also alternate lie angles.

A lot also hinges on your action. If you consistently dip through impact for example, your dynamic fitting measurements will be better suited to a shorter club than your static measurements would alone suggest.

If you’re struggling to follow, imagine this process is a bit like shopping for a pair of trousers, where a waist and leg length won’t always equal a comfy fit, if the cut, for example, isn’t favourable.

Because of these above points we highly recommend you have a fitting with a professional or at least get their advice before you try to alter your own irons. Along those lines…

Beware

If you order a custom set of irons the shafts will be custom designed so the flex you were fitted for matches the length. However, if you are altering your current set it will change the flex and feel.

As shaft length increases, so does the weight. Increasing the length also alters the shaft’s flex; adding length makes the flex softer, while a shortened shaft will play stiffer, so you’ll need to bear this in mind.