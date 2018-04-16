The 28-year-old won the RBC Heritage and is now inside the world's top 30 - but who is Satoshi Kodaira?

Who Is Satoshi Kodaira?

Satoshi Kodaira became the fifth golfer to win on the PGA Tour with victory at the RBC Heritage.

The 28-year-old holed a 25 footer on the 3rd playoff hole to beat Si Woo Kim at Harbour Town.

After victory, he said his dream was to become a PGA Tour player.

Related: Satoshi Kodaira wins maiden PGA Tour title at RBC Heritage

“This is a stage I’ve been dreaming about.

“And having this opportunity to play [the PGA Tour] full-time is a dream come true.”

He wasn’t even a PGA Tour member before his win and will now play full-time in the USA.

Kodaira was born in Tokyo and turned professional in 2010. He first reached the world’s top 100 in December 2016 and is now inside the world’s top 30.

His dream fourball would be with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.

He won his first professional title in 2012 at the PGA JGTO challenge Cup II in Boso.

His second victory was a big one, coming at the Japan Golf Tour Championship in 2013 where he beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat by a stroke. That tournament is one of the Japan Golf Tour’s ‘majors’.

Related: Satoshi Kodaira What’s in the bag?

He won another Japan Golf Tour major in 2015 at the Japan Open.

In total, he has won six times on the Japan Golf Tour, with his last title over there coming in November 2017.

He has won over £3 million on the Japan Golf Tour in his career – he picked up around £840,000 for his victory at the RBC Heritage.

Kodaira has been playing most of his golf in Japan and Asia for the last few years although he has played in five majors and five WGC’s since 2013.

He played in The Masters in the week prior to his RBC Heritage win and finished T28th. He played with Fred Couples in the third round and Vijay Singh in rounds one and two.

Related: Best golf deals of the week

He has made the cut in three of his five major appearances, with his 2018 Masters finish being his best result.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram