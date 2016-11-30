Golf Monthly argues that Woods will taste major success again, here's why...

Why Tiger Woods Will Win Another Major



In case you didn’t know, Tiger Woods returns to competitive action this week at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods last played in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship, before two back surgeries and 15 months away from competitive action.

The game’s greatest player of the last 20 years has won 14 majors but a large population of the golfing world believe that number will never reach 15.

We’ve seen comments on our social media channels about how Tiger is past it whilst some are completely writing him off.

How can a golfer be washed up by the age of 40? Especially when he is, what some refer to as, the ‘Greatest of all Time’.

Mark O’Meara famously won two majors in 1998 at the age of 41 and Tom Watson came one shot shy of Open glory at Turnberry in ’09 at the ripe old age of 59.

Vijay Singh won 22 times in his 40s and Miguel Angel Jimenez won 13 of his 21 European Tour titles in his.

Jack Nicklaus won the Masters aged 46, Lee Trevino won the USPGA aged 44, Ben Crenshaw won the Masters aged 43 and Phil Mickelson, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els won Claret Jugs in their 40s – do you still think Woods has no chance?

If people think that age is a factor, they’re wrong.

What may be a factor in Tiger’s decline is his health. Since his US Open victory in 2008, his last major to date, he has had numerous surgeries on his knee and back.

The fact that he was hitting full drivers back in April at the opening of his new ‘Bluejack National’ course just outside of Houston, Texas shows that he clearly hasn’t rushed it this time.

He was prepared to come back in October for the PGA Tour’s season opening Safeway Open but pulled out on the Monday, stating his game was vulnerable.

That’s given him an extra six weeks to prepare – something really says that he knows this could be his last chance to come back and that may well be why he’s been patient this time.

As long as he gets through all 72 holes this week in The Bahamas it will be a success.

That’s because what Tiger really wants is to win majors again, and that mission starts in just over four months at Augusta, a golf course where he’s won four times and had nine top eight finishes.

Some refer to Tiger Woods as the ‘Greatest Of All Time’, and those who don’t think that probably admit that he’s the best golfer of his generation.

So to say that, after a barren spell of eight major-less years, he is yesterday’s news and will never be the same again is quite a statement – especially when nobody has seen him hit a competitive shot in 15 months.