Worcestershire GC have employed a new greenkeeper in the form of this Husqvarna robot lawnmower...

Worcestershire GC Gets New Robot Greenkeeper

Worcestershire GC have added a new member to the greenskeeping team, in the form of a Husqvarna Automower 450X.

The robot lawnmower is programmed to cut the grass in an approximate area of 4000 square metres, and even works through the night!

It also takes itself to the charging station when its power is low.

The Husqvarna is going down well with visitors and the greenskeeping team as allows them to spend time on the more important and difficult jobs.

Course Manager, Steve Lloyd commented: “It’s great because it means we can keep a consistent cut throughout the week, it also saves time on a large patch of area where the rest of the team can focus on hard to reach areas and the trickier spots.

“One of the best things about it is how it fertilises the grass and doesn’t leave behind any large bits of debris, like traditional mowers do – this has improved the quality of the grass massively, in just a short space of time.

“I was sceptical at first that it could cope, but it has surpassed all expectations in its first few weeks. The area is looking fantastic, the grass density has improved and it’s keeping well on top of the job.”

The Husqvarna is environmentally friendly, running on electricity with zero-emissions.

It comes with an app for which course manager Steve can check to track the robot’s activity.

It also manages slopes and different terrains with ease, and navigates its way around divots and rough patches with ease.

