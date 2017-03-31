Workers have been first to enjoy what people believe is the world's deepest bunker in the world. By James Stroud

The Algarve Sets The World’s Biggest Sand Trap

An extraordinary course with a unique feature is set to open in the Algarve region of Dia das Mentiras in Portugal next year.

Up-and-coming course designer Walther Mittë had the ambition to create ‘something unique in the world of golf’ and he looks to have done just that at the new Krisirk Resort course.

Using the small but impressively tall range of sand dunes to his advantage, known to the locals as Cresce o Nariz, Mittë has been able to fulfil the criteria he was set by overseeing the construction of what is believed to be the world’s deepest bunker.



Related: 20 Courses To Play In 2017

The giant bunker is named Nunca Sera and towers an astonishing 22 metres into the air.

The dangerous hazard dominates the approach to the 165m par-three 13th hole at Pura Ficção, the first of two courses planned for the coast at Dia das Mentiras.

Given the bunker’s incredible size, the hole will undoubtedly provide one of the toughest tests in world golf to those that tee it up on the 13th at the Portuguese course.

Related: The UK & Ireland’s Top 100 Courses

The developer’s spokesperson, Alanah Krisirk, explained: “We charged Walther to produce something iconic, something unique, with the land at his disposal and he hasn’t disappointed. He has so many grand ideas.

“There are thousands of golf courses in the world, so it is becoming more difficult for developers to stand out from the crowd with their products. To do so, one seems to have to be longer or bigger, as well as being visually stunning. Well the bunker on the 13th hole at Pura Ficção is certainly bigger and more stunning than anything else around.

“It was a mammoth construction task, so once it was completed we felt it was only fair to allow those who had created it, the team from Dia das Mentiras-based Bobel Constructor, to be the first to play out of it.”

Related: Golf Courses With Augusta Inspired Holes

In addition to the course design ideas of Walther Mittë, and the shaping and building skills of Bobel Constructor, Krisirk Resorts also engaged UK and Latvia-based Harris Kalinka to help create a high-quality rendering of the course design with which Krisirk was able to attract investment for the development.

http://bit.ly/deepestbunker

Golfers will be able to test themselves against this extraordinary creation when the 6,754m, par-72 course opens on the 1st April 2018.