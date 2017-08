The Solheim Cup is upon us, why not try our quiz to see if you can get 15/15? By Ellen McLaughlin

Try Golf Monthly’s Solheim Cup Quiz! Meet the players-Team Europe Its Solheim Cup week, with the biennial tournament taking place this year at Des Moines Golf Club, Iowa. Meet the players- Team USA We’ve created this quiz, to test your knowledge on the Cup! Good Luck! Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.