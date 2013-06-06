Benross: Win the Ultimate Tour Pro Experience

The 2013 Benross equipment ranges have been getting rave reviews and there’s never been a better time to try the brand that has built itself a fantastic reputation for making top-quality clubs at an affordable price.

Benross have always put real golfers at the heart of everything they do and this year have launched the ‘You’re Our Tour Pro‘ campaign. Golf Monthly has teamed up with Benross to offer two readers the chance to win a fantastic money-can’t-buy experience this September.

The two winners will be custom fitted for an entire set of clubs before playing alongside 17-time European Tour victor Neil Coles in the Benross ‘Be Our Tour Pro’ event at West Hill Golf Club.

To find out more details about this event, watch the video below…

Before the event, you’ll be custom fitted for a full set of Benross clubs and one of its Speed centres and have a chance to get used to your new line-up. After an overnight stay at the luxurious Brooklands Hotel, a helicopter will take you to West Hill, where you’ll compete in the Be Our Tour Pro event.

How to win

To be in with a chance of selection, simply follow the link below and complete the application form. The closing date for entries is August 12, 2013, and winners will be announced shortly afterwards.

http://www.benrossgolf.com/tourpro/golfmonthly